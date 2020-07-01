Meet all the Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 Contestants

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 contestants have been introduced and this took place at a virtual launch in Accra.

For GMB 2020, a total of sixteen (16) beautiful ladies, representing each of the regions of Ghana will compete for the car, cash, and crown.

They include Adjoa, Ayanji, Naa, Kafui, Afia, Afriyie, Maali, and Ofosua. Others are Achiaa, Abena, Asaa, Efua, Talata, Zuzu, Yennube, and Abiba.

To get your favourite contestant to win the ultimate, vote for her by dialing *713*19# and following prompts.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 airs every Sunday on TV3 at 8.00pm prompt.

Check the beautiful contestants of GMB 2020 out:

































Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

