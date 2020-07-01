Entertainment

Meet all the Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 Contestants

PlugTimes.com July 1, 2020
The Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 contestants have been introduced and this took place at a virtual launch in Accra.

For GMB 2020, a total of sixteen (16) beautiful ladies, representing each of the regions of Ghana will compete for the car, cash, and crown.

They include Adjoa, Ayanji, Naa, Kafui, Afia, Afriyie, Maali, and Ofosua. Others are Achiaa, Abena, Asaa, Efua, Talata, Zuzu, Yennube, and Abiba.

To get your favourite contestant to win the ultimate, vote for her by dialing *713*19# and following prompts.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 airs every Sunday on TV3 at 8.00pm prompt.

Check the beautiful contestants of GMB 2020 out:

GMB 2020 Adjoa Western North Region
GMB 2020 Ayanji Oti Region
GMB 2020 Naa Greater Accra Region
GMB 2020 Kafui Volta Region
GMB 2020 Afia Bono Region

GMB 2020 Afriyie Central Region
GMB 2020 Maali Upper West Region
GMB 2020 Ofosua Eastern region
GMB 2020 Achiaa Ashanti Region
GMB 2020 Abena Ahafo Region
GMB 2020 Asaa Bono East Region
GMB 2020 Efua Western Region
GMB 2020 Zuzu Northern Region
GMB 2020 Abiba Savannah Region

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

