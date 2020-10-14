EntertainmentMusic Plug!
DOWNLOAD: Dead Peepol – Otan Hunu (remix) ft. Fameye, Rich Kent, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, Tulenkey, Deon Boakye, Malcolm Nuna, Bosom P-Yung ( Prod by Apya)
Dead Peepol drops the remix to their hit song ‘Otan Hunu’ produced by Apya.
This song features Fameye, Rich Kent, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, Tulenkey, Deon Boakye, Malcolm Nuna, and Bosom P-Yung.
Download / stream ‘Otan Hunu’ remix by Dead Peepol below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
