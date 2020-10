Ghana Music Awards USA 2020 Winners | Full List

The Ghana Music Awards (GMA) USA 2020 winners have been announced at a beautiful ceremony in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA.

Among the winners of GMA USA 2020 were Sarkodie, Stonebwoy Fameye, Diana Antwi Hamilton, Efya, Wiyaala, and Burna Boy.

Check the full list of winners of Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA USA) 2020 below:

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Fameye – Nothing I Get

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Diana Antwi Hamilton – Wasem

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Efya

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

King Promise – Sisa

CULTURAL AND TRADITIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Wiyaala

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Eno Barony

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

Keche

HIPHOP/HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie – Oofetso

HIPHOP/HIPLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

REGGAE DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy – Tuff Seed

REGGAE DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDING ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Archipalago

US-BASED UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Jamin Beatz

US-BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Stellah Addo – Jehovah Maozi

US-BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Millicent Yankey

US-BASED AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Freddy X – Forgeti

US-BASED AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Kaykay Amponsah

US-BASED BEST LIVE PERFORMANCE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Herty Corgie

US-BASED DJ ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

DJ Wyse

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy

There first edition of Ghana Music Awards USA 2020 was hosted by Flipman. There were also performances from the likes of Fameye, Nathaniel Pryce, Archipalago, Stella Seal, and Hertie Corgie.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

