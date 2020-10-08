CIRI2020: See First Photos from Traditional Wedding of Dr Ofori Sarpong’s Daughter

Cindy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of Dr Ofori Sarpong has tied the knot with her boyfriend Richard Peprah.

The beautiful traditional wedding ceremony is being held today [Thursday], October 8, 2020.

The traditional marriage ceremony between Richard Peprah and Cindy Ofori Sarpong is taking place at their family residence in East Legon.

In attendance are Dr Ofori Sarpong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Daddy Lumba, D-Black, Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown, and many other celebrities.

Check the first photos from Richard Peprah and Cindy Ofori Sarpong‘s traditional wedding ceremony out







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments