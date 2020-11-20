DOWNLOAD: Stonebwoy – Activate ft. Davido (prod. by Master Garzy)

Stonebwoy drops ‘Activate’, a song which features Nigerian singer Davido.

The new song from the BHIM Nation president was produced by Master Garzy.

Download / stream ‘Activate’ by Stonebwoy featuring Davido below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

