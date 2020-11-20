Mandem Storms Hits FM with His New Single ‘Banger’

Ghanaian musician Mandem on Tuesday, November 17 stormed the studios of Accra-based Hitz 103.9 FM.

He was hosted by ace Ghanaian OAP and DJ Andy Dosty.

On the ‘Daybreak Hitz’ show, Mandem received some positive reviews about the song from the likes of Mr. Logic.

For Mr. Logic, the new song from Mandem which is titled ‘Banger’ and features Joni Blaze “is truly a commercial banger” while adding that it changed his initial perception about him [Mandem].

He added “I think your style of dancehall is a bit different. If you keep am [it] this way with the ‘banger’ kind of dancehall where you bring in patois and you do dancehall and you rap that combination fits you a lot and make you sound different.”

Stream / download ‘Banger’ by Mandem featuring Joni Blaze below:



Mandem is also noted for songs like ‘Bomaye’, ‘Weather’, and ‘So Mu’.

During his moments with Andy Dosty, he delve a bit into how his music journey, family, and many more.

Enjoy the interview below:

He is set to host his ‘Mandem BreakOut Concert’ on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vera, Community 4, in Tema.

This event is powered by MiCon Entertainment, and PlugTimes.com is an official media partner.

