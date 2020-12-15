Gambaga Witches Camp, Nyohini Children’s Home receives a donation from Cast Vote GH

Castvotegh, an electronic voting service provider based in Accra, as part of their social responsibility has on Saturday, 13th December 2020, donated myriad items to the Gambaga Witches Camp in the North East Region and the Nyohini Children’s Home in the Northern Region.

Among the items allotted subsist, bags of rice, detergents, tin tomatoes, cooking oil, sanitary pads, packs of sachet water, boxes of indomie, toiletries, sanitizers, and unbeknownst amount of money.

Mr. Robert Nyadu the Chief Executive Officer of Castvotegh, honoring the enthusiastic dwellers of the Gambaga Witches Camp said, the team authorized to support the vulnerable to also commemorate this year’s Christmas. According to him, as Castvotegh has most of its client based in the North, decided to support the vulnerable people in Northern Ghana this year as compared to most organizations based in Accra who usually donate to people in the national capital.

“This donation exercise also offers us the opportunity to access the living conditions of the dwellers of both the Gambaga Witches Camp and the Nyohini Children’s Home to enable us seek for support to improve the well-being of the inmate.” This was disclosed by Mr. Robert.

The Coordinator of the GoHome Project at the camp Mr. Samson Laar, received the items onto behalf the residents and affirmed his profound gratitude to Castvotegh for remembering them in this festive season. He added basic necessities like food, water and clothes for the dwellers have been the major challenges faced by the camp and however called for more support in that direction.

At the Nyohini Children’s Home, Caretaker of the home was delighted and remarks that it will go a long way to ensure that the children are well fed and taking care of. She however made a clarion call to NGOs, Philanthropists, and everyone to assist them by constructing a wall around the home to prevent intrusion and improve security of the home.

Mr. Alhassan Abdul Latif, Executive Director of Celebrities Charity Development Foundation (CeChaDev), a client to Castvotegh and organiser of the donation was grateful to Castvotegh for giving back to society. He said CeChaDev Foundation will continue to solicit to its partner imitate the gesture by Castvotegh. Adding CeChaDev on its own will on next year organize a sallah party for the children in the Nyohini Children’s Home.

The donation was graced by Miss Majidatu Sulemana, Queen of Norther Ghana and she said her visit has paid for her the opportunity to use her crown to seek for support for the camp. She soothed with the dwellers and called for attitudinal change in society towards witchcraft indictments and instance justice of persons accused of being witches.

