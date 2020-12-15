Rich Men of East Legon storm Abeiku Santana Father’s Funeral in Expensive Cars — VIDEO + PHOTOS

The rich men of East Legon (East Legon Executive Club) were at the funeral of Abeiku Santana’s father over the weekend.

They included Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and Samuel Odei Kuffour.

The funeral of the late Mr. James Benjamin Aggrey was held in Koforidua and the elites arrived at the Jubilee Park in style.

There was a display of G-Wagon (Brabus), Rolls Royce and other expensive cars.

Check their arrival and moments at the funeral below:

