Omah Lay and Tems Face 7 Year Jail Term in Uganda

Nigerian musicians Omah Lay and Tems face seven (7) years in prison sentence if convicted in Uganda.

The two (2) flouted the COVID-19 protocols when they performed at a concert in the East African country on Saturday.

The manager of the venue identified as Dungu Ivan, and Events Manager Prim Kasana are also in Police custody.

Their arrest was effected by the Katwe Police Division of the Uganda Police Force.

Tems on Saturday shared a short video of her performance, by thanking Uganda for coming out to the show.

Uganda! Thank you so much! Rebel gang worldwide! 🇺🇬🖤 pic.twitter.com/AGZGvNRPx2 — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 12, 2020

The singers were arraigned before the court on Monday, December 14, 2020, following their arrest shortly after their performance.

According to Section 171 of the Uganda Penal Code, Omah Lay and Tems are likely to spend not less than seven years in jail if convicted.

A number of personalities have added their voice to the detention of the two.

Key among them is musician turn politician and activist Bobi Wine, and singer Cindy Sunya.

There is no rule of law in Uganda. This country runs on orders from a small circle of oppressors who dispense orders that are implemented without question. There’s absolutely no reason why our brothers should still be detained yet their concert was under police watch #FreeOmahLay https://t.co/4AjP1hTuMj — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 15, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

