Ghana Elections 2020: Akufo-Addo Casts Vote in Kyebi

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has voted in Kyebi, in the Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The sitting president is hoping to be voted for a second term in office as the president of the Republic of Ghana, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Today, some 17 million registered voters are expected to vote in the over 33,000 polling stations across the country.

The public election is being spearheaded by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

