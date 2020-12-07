Salma Mumin eases Election Day Tension with Alluring Photos

Salma Mumin has shared some attractive photos to ease tension on election day.

The Ghanaian actress in the photos, dons a yellow two-piece swimsuit.

Salma Mumin also wears a yellow T-shirt and hat to match.

She beams with smiles as she poses at the poolside, around the gardens of the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

She shows a little more skin for old Adam to feed on.

Check the photos out:





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.