Salma Mumin eases Election Day Tension with Alluring Photos

PlugTimes.com December 7, 2020

Salma Mumin has shared some attractive photos to ease tension on election day.

The Ghanaian actress in the photos, dons a yellow two-piece swimsuit.

Salma Mumin also wears a yellow T-shirt and hat to match.

She beams with smiles as she poses at the poolside, around the gardens of the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

She shows a little more skin for old Adam to feed on.

Check the photos out:
Salma Mumin skin body
Salma Mumin skin body

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

