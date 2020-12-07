Salma Mumin eases Election Day Tension with Alluring Photos
Salma Mumin has shared some attractive photos to ease tension on election day.
The Ghanaian actress in the photos, dons a yellow two-piece swimsuit.
Salma Mumin also wears a yellow T-shirt and hat to match.
She beams with smiles as she poses at the poolside, around the gardens of the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.
She shows a little more skin for old Adam to feed on.
Check the photos out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
