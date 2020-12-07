Ghana Elections 2020: Police Arrests Man Driving Police Vehicle in Sunyani

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of a civilian Daniel Tibiri Boahen, sighted driving a Police Nissan pickup vehicle in Sunyani.

Mr. Boahen was handed over to the Police for driving the car with the registration number GP 3329 on the eve of 2020 Ghana Elections.

This was communicated in a statement by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Part of the statement reads: “Police have impounded the vehicle, which was auctioned earlier this year by appointed auctioneers as unserviceable after going through due processes to one Abu James, at Bongo in the Upper East region.

Today, some 17 million registered voters are expected to vote in the over 33,000 polling stations across the country.

The public election is being spearheaded by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

