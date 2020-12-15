Kuami Eugene, Kwadwo Sheldon, JoeBoy among 129 Young Africans nominated for 2020 Africa Youth Awards

Africa Youth Awards has announced its shortlisted nominees for the 2020 edition of the Pan African awards scheme that honours inspirational young Africans who are championing the development of the continent in diverse fields.

With strong representation from South Africa and Ghana on the list with 19 nominees each, the award also features 18 Nigerians, 14 Kenyans, 10 Ugandans and 9 Tanzanian nominees, the awards shortlisted nominees comprised of 46 females, 65 Males and 18 Organisations.

According to Prince Akpah, the founding president of Africa Youth Awards, “over 1000 nominations were received from across the African continent and globally, and after an extensive vetting process, 128 individuals and organisations from 32 African countries were shortlisted.”

The 2020 Awards which is being held in partnership with Kenley College and Avance Media will open public voting on Monday 14th December on www.africayouthawards.org/vote The voting process will present the opportunity for Africans to select their most outstanding young African nominees from each category up to the 28th December 2020 when the voting portal will be closed, which will enable winners to be selected and announced on Friday 1st January 2020.

Notable Past recipients of the Africa Youth Awards include AU Youth Envoy, Aya Chebbi, 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Ilwad Elman, former Commonwealth Youth Council President, Ahmed Adamu, Activist Farida Nabourema, Ashish Thakkar, Ato Ulzen-Appiah and Hon Buumba Malambo.

Below is the comprehensive list of the Africa Youth Awards 2020 nominees

AFRICAN YOUTH OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)

• Amisa Rashid Ahmed || Nivishe Foundation, Kenya

• Kolo Marie Christina || Indian Ocean Climate Network, Madagascar

• Mariam Manack || ITrain, South Africa

• Nakabugo Catherine || Direct Hand Foundation, Uganda

• Ogechukwu Alexis Obah || Bodylikemilk, Nigeria

• Petrider Paul || African Union Youth Advisory Council, Tanzania

• Sibongile Mongadi || Uku’hamba (Pty) Ltd, South Africa

• Tebogo Lebanna || Little Miss Princess World, Botswana

• Vanessa Nakate || Climate Change Activist, Uganda

• Vanisha Rajaysur (Dr) || Amity University Mauritius, Mauritius

AFRICAN YOUTH OF THE YEAR (MALE)

• Babangida Ruma || Opportunities hub, Nigeria

• Barrington Chungulo || The Dream Factory, Zambia

• Charles Batte || Tree Adoption Uganda, Uganda

• Dr. Ali Khatau || ElimuTanzania.com, Tanzania

• Franc Kamugyisha || Ecoplastile Industries Limited, Uganda

• James Papy Kwabo Jr. || Alternative Youth Radio-AYR, Liberia

• Lindsay Van der Byl || Cycle 4 Change, South Africa

• Makazole Mapimpi || Unorthodox Sport, South Africa

• Nerson Tjelos || Excel Dynamic Solutions Pty Ltd, Namibia

• Onward Chironda || My Age Zimbabwe Trust, Zimbabwe

ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR

• Adejoro Oluwashola || SDGSAct Africa, Nigeria

• Bridgit Kurgat || Days for Girls International, Kenya

• Chris Gape Kesebonye || United Youth for Sustainable Globe, Botswana

• Christine Ashimwe || Rwanda Clot Awareness Network (RCAN), Rwanda

• David Chapoloko || Passion for Greens, Zambia

• Leo E. Tiah || Youth Network for Positive Change, Liberia

• Letsatsi Lekhooa || Lesotho Meteorological Services, Lesotho

• Mohamed Barrie || Youth Leadership and Advocacy, Sierra Leone

• Patrick Mwesigye || Uganda Youth and Adolescents Health Forum (UYAHF), Uganda

• Wilson Atumeyi || WaterWide, Nigeria

AWARD FOR AGRICULTURE

• Abdallatef Adam Khlil Adam || Shbika Company for poultry, Sudan

• Charles Yoronimu Masereka || YPARD Uganda, Uganda

• Claire Nasike Akello || The Hummingbird Foundation, Kenya

• Daniel Oulaï || Grainothèque, Côte d’Ivoire

• Elia Kinshaga || Kinshaga Food Products and Companies, Tanzania

• Hamidou Almamy Diawara || Association Malienne pour la Solidarité et le Développement ONG AMSD, Mali

• Kelvin Kipchirchir || Farmers Radio, Kenya

• Kenneth Obayuwana || KrixtoBax Farm Limited, Nigeria

• Kwame Ababio (Ing.) || Green Afro-Palms (GAP), Ghana

• OLAWALE Rotimi Opeyemi || JR Farms Limited, Nigeria

AWARD FOR DIASPORA ACHIEVEMENTS

• Gayflor Beyan Garvelee Jr || Lift Liberia Fellowship Program, Liberia/US

• Maame Efua De-Heer || Power of Love Foundation Canada, Ghana/Canada

• Mary Akuamoah-Boateng || OnPoint Education, Ghana/US

• Rhoda Agilinko || Homeland Ghana Educational Foundation, Ghana/United Kingdom

• Sophia U. Ugwu || Centre for African Justice Peace and Human Rights, Nigeria/Netherlands

• Vicky Ngari || The Rural Retai, Kenya/United Kingdom

AWARD FOR EDUCATION

• Amadu Zulkarnain Mohammed || Achievers Ghana Education, Ghana

• BAYLA Khalid, Ministry of National Education, Morocco

• Chikezie Emmanuel Uzuegbunam || University of Cape Town, Nigeria

• David Hagan || Galaxy Foundation, Ghana

• Goitsemang Majaga || Francistown College of Programming, Botswana

• Herbert Acheampong || Ghana Education Service, Ghana

• Lesego Montsho || Lesego Montsho Foundation, Botswana

• Mbi epse Ojong Alice Enekegbe || Ebenezer Educational Group, Cameroon

• Sershin Naicker || Excelsior Academy, South Africa

• Wilhelm Caspar Oddo || NLab Innovation Academy, Tanzania

AWARD FOR ENTERTAINMENT

• Carmen Soliman || Musician, Egypt

• Elsa Majimbo || Comedian, Kenya

• Fireboy DML || Musician, Nigeria

• Joeboy || Musician, Nigeria

• Kuami Eugene || Musician, Ghana

• Nasty C || Musician, South Africa

• Nisha Kalema || Actress, Uganda

• Sarah Hassan || Actress, Kenya

• Sho Madjozi || Musician, South Africa

• Souhila Ben Lachhab || Musician, Algeria

AWARD FOR TECHNOLOGY

• Amanda Obidike || STEMi Makers Africa, Nigeria

• Habtamu Abafogi || Jimma University Biomedical Innovation Center, Ethiopia

• Kelvin Nyame || meQasa, Ghana

• Kgaogelo Mahasha || South Africa Airways, South Africa

• Palesa Antony || mLab, South Africa

• Ridwan Rasheed || IDERAOS, Nigeria

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

• Alex Mativo || Nanasi, Kenya

• Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches, Ghana

• Bright Yaw Hodzor || Kaprisky Creations Gh, Ghana

• Bruce Dube || Nine80 Digital Media, South Africa

• Ejiro Agambi || JEOVIL GROUP, Nigeria

• Gilbert Eugene Peters || Spidex Media, Zimbabwe

• Hannah-Lisa Tetteh (Dr) || Health Avail, Ghana

• Juana A. Boateng || JSC international, Ghana

• Llewelyn Pillay || Ubunye Africa, South Africa

• Patrick Mensah Nartey || PMN Company Ltd, Ghana

LEADER OF THE YEAR

• Andrews Ofosuhene || Rotary Club of Accra-East, Ghana

• Avuyile Mbangatha || #BreakingBarriers Campaign, South Africa

• Cynthia Nyongesa || Cynthia Untamed, Kenya

• Heba Assem Adel Mohamed || Guardians of AfroArab Leadership, Egypt

• Joachim Mabula (Dr.) || Tiba Fasta, Tanzania

• Kitso Bapaki || YALI RLC SA Botswana Chapter Committee, Botswana

• Lilian Wilbrord Kayombo || Africa Union Commission, Tanzania

• Lucy Wanjiku Njenga || Positive Young Women Voices, Kenya

• Lydia Hlongwane || I.C.A.R.E. Organisation, South Africa

• Nono Cele Xaba || SuperSport International, South Africa

• Sucex Bright || Africa Youth Leadership & Economic Summit Group, Nigeria

MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

• Daniel Maithya || RoyalTrendia, Kenya

• Kwadwo Sheldon || House of Content, Ghana

• Phumelela Mashego || Sista Mag , South Africa

• Stephano Temu || Stephano TemuTV, Tanzania

• Timothy Otieno || KTN News, Kenya

• Tomike Adeoye, Nigeria

• Zyna Mejri || Falso Against Disinformation And Fake News, Tunisia

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

• Abdou-Raman Mamodou || Projet Chèque Santé, Cameroon

• Benedicte Mundele Kuvuna || Kuvuna Foundation, Democratic Republic of Congo

• Hastings Hago Golosi || HD Plus Creations, Malawi

• Henry Mathayo || Medpack Tanzania, Tanzania

• Lucy Mary Athieno || Eco-Pads Uganda, Uganda

• Mebi Djam Espoir Espoir Epouse Achi || Association Rayons de Soleil, Cameroon

• Modou A. Njie || Startup Grind Banjul, The Gambia

• Toluwalase Awoyemi || The Ganglion Initiative, Nigeria

• Vianney Saidi Baseka || UJEAD-Akeza Company, Burundi

• Winnie Makhwanya || Keagile Wellness Development Centre, South Africa

STARTUP OF THE YEAR

• AJ Willz Media || Ghana

• Dependable Technologies Company limited || Ghana

• Ecogenic Solutions Limited || Nigeria

• Inclusion Health || Zambia

• Inner Muziq || South Africa

• Koneta Hub || South Sudan

• Makys Concept || Nigeria

• Pambou Agro Limited || Republic of Congo

• Thato Digital Solutions (Pty) Ltd || South Africa

YOUTHLED ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

• Education Forum Africa || Uganda

• Highlands Fm Radio || Tanzania

• Kiunga Youth Bunge Initiative || Kenya

• Orphans and Vulnerable Children Empowerment Group (OVCEG) || Uganda

• Pan-Africa Health Initiative || Cameroon

• TECHDUCATE Africa || Kenya

• The Girls Matter Drive Organisation || South Africa

• Youth Network for Positive Change || Liberia

• Youth4Parliament || Zambia