DOWNLOAD: Kofi Kinaata – Something Nice ft. Patoranking (prod by WillisBeatz)

Kofi Kinaata drops ‘Something Nice’, a song which speaks for itself.

He features Nigerian singer Patoranking on the song produced by WillisBeatz.

Download / stream ‘Something Nice’ by Kofi Kinaata below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

