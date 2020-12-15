VIDEO PREMIERE: Wendy Shay – Wedding Song ft. Kuami Eugene

Wendy Shay drops the video to her ‘Wedding Song’ which features singer Kuami Eugene.

This comes days after news cropped up that she has finally tied the knot.

The Rufftown Records act came out to debunk the marriage rumors.

The visuals to ‘Wedding Song’ by Wendy Shay is set at a wedding reception.

There is a cameo role by MC Too Cute and features some fine dance performance

Watch and enjoy ‘Wedding Song’ video by Wendy Shay below:

