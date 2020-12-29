Maxwell Beganim wins Founders’ Day Ghana Writing Contest

The team at Open Foundation West Africa (an affiliate of the Wikimedia Foundation in Ghana) partnered with Ghana’s Ministry of Information to launch an initiative targeted at documenting Ghanaian History, as told by the Ghanaian people.

The maiden edition of the Founders’ Day Ghana Writing Contest was successfully launched on the 18th July, 2020 in hopes of having any Ghanaian with an interest in writing, contribute to the documentation of a part of Ghana’s history.

Maxwell Beganim was part of the few community members honoured for their outstanding contributions to Wikipedia and to the growth of Open Foundation West Africa. He emerged as the overall winner of the writing contest.

His contributions were not only limited to the growth of Wikipedia but the entire cause of Open.

Onwards and forwards, his contributions during the Founders’ Day Ghana Writing Contest coupled with a few others’, have gone a long way to mitigate in part, the challenge of Ghana’s digital representation.

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments