Moesha Boduong’s Christmas Photos are the Finest You’ll See Online Today

Moesha Boduong has shared photos as the world marks the Christmas festive season.

The Ghanaian actress joined other celebrities on the continent to mark this Yuletide season.

I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and prosperous Happy New Year.

In separate photos, the entrepreneur is seen holding red balloons; in others, she props her hand on Xmas gift boxes.

Moesha Boduong’s 2020 Christmas photos were accompanied by the message:

2020 has been a hectic year and I am sure we are all absolutely excited to be here at the end of it all. Do Enjoy the Holidays, Please take care of yourself, stay safe, stay protected, Mask On, Distance observed and DO Not forget the Reaaon for the Season. Love yall.. Merry Christmas 🎄💋❤️❤️❤️🎄🎄





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

