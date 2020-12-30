Wendy Shay reacts to Ebony Reigns Copying Claims

Wendy Shay has reacted to the assertion that she is copying late Ghanaian musician Ebony Reigns.

When the ‘Wedding Song’ crooner shared a photo of herself which draws a striking resemblance to the former Rufftown Records act, she was reprimanded by many.

In her reaction to this, Wendy Shay has stated that people are speaking like that because “they have no idea why that look.”

She has also revealed that a song with the late Ebony Reigns is in the offing.

In effect, Wendy Shay has charged everyone who circulated the picture to use the same energy to push the song.

Below, is what she wrote on Wednesday afternoon:

Dear Ebony, yesterday you trended in GH for the 1st time in a long while.

Just because I posted a Pic, they said I look like you and I am copying you.

They have no idea why that Look.

Two singles from you were released after your untimely demise but no one pushed or gave attention to these amazing songs.

Ebony x Wendy Shay on one song what do you guys think?

Kindly use the same energy used in circulating my pic to push this song.

Ebony lives on

#Rufftownrecordstotheworld

