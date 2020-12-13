Mona Gucci and Afia Schwar Punch Each Other in the Mud

Two Ghanaian women Mona Gucci and Afia Schwarzenegger have stirred quite a dramatic controversy between them.

In what seems the latest feud among people in arts, they exchange words as stinky as the job they’ve tagged one another with.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Mona Gucci is an escort who has totally failed at it.

She also adds that Mona Gucci‘s claims that she is a lawyer in the States is false.

The comedian tags the Kantanka TV host as a fraudster who is yet to appear in court over her deceitful acts.

Afia Schwarzenegger has also gone ahead to drag Mona Gucci’s boss Kwadwo Safo Jnr into their squabble using all form of foul words against him.

It all started when Afia Schwarzenegger fumed after she was dragged in a conversation on Mona Gucci’s show on Kantanka TV.

