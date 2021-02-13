Organise Contest for Busty Women – Joyce Addo | Lady Ready for Queen Paticia

Ghanaian lady Joyce Addo who has more naturals, arguably, than Queen Paticia has called for contest for busty women in Ghana.

Based in Koforidua, the b*sty lady revealed this will help bring out confidence in such persons.

Affectionately called Queen, she told SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami that hers is bigger than Queen Paticia.

Joyce Addo also divulged how she sometimes get tensed because of eyeballs from every corner.

According to her she used to get confused and feel uncomfortable sometimes, because of her stature.

Watch the full interview below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments