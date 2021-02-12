Moesha Boduong goes Br@less in New Photos – MUST SEE!
Moesha Boduong has gone br@less in the latest photos she has shared.
The Ghanaian actress dons a white, net-inspired sleeveless dress.
Moesha also rock a black underwear, hair and pair of shoes to match.
In effect, this see-through dress lays bare her b*sts.
Check the latest photos of Moesha Boduong out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.