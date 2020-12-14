No Man Can Afford Me – Efia Odo

Efia Odo has affirmed how priceless she is by stating that no can afford her.

The Ghanaian actress is one of the few in the few female acts in Ghana’s entertainment industry who open up about a lot of stuffs.

The award-winning actress took to her social media account to make this known.

“I spoil myself, no nigga can afford me 👅,” she shared across her social media platforms.

The message was accompanied by beautiful photos of her in a washroom.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

