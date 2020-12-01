Special Voting: Alleged Soldier Warns John Mahama as He Votes for Akufo-Addo

A voter who is purported to be a military man has been heard in a footage hurling insults at NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama.

In the same footage, the person is seen voting for the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the special voting exercise on Tuesday.

According to him, the campaign message by John Dramani Mahama towards the military is a major factor.

It is currently not known the alleged soldier behind this footage and which polling station this happened.

Ghana goes to the polls on 7th December 2020 in an election ex-president John Mahama seeks to return to power.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.