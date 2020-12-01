Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo Shows a Little More Skin in New Photos

PlugTimes.com December 1, 2020
Akuapem Poloo skin body

Akuapem Poloo has shown a little more skin in the latest photos that she has shared.

The Ghanaian influencer dons a nurse-themed exotic lingerie, in the photos sighted by your authoritative Ghana Entertainment News tabloid.

Akuapem Poloo also wears a red hair to match while she sticks a white candy in her mouth.

Check her out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

