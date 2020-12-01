Afia Schwarzenegger to Drop First Song ‘Pandemic’ with Medikal?

2020 came with a barrage of surprise and its not over yet, probably.

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger is reportedly prepping for the release of her first song titled ‘Pandemic’.

She is believed to be teaming up award-winning rapper Medikal.

Although the two (2) have not confirmed the work yet, a cover art for the purported song presents the information below:

This comes days after Mona 4Reall made a shocking debut in music with her maiden single ‘Badder Than’.

If all information work together, Afia Schwarzenegger will join Emelia Brobbey, and Fella Makafui as one of the few female celebrities who crossed from one career to music.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

