Winners of Ghana Movie Awards 2020 – See Full List

PlugTimes.com December 31, 2020
The winners of Ghana Movie Awards 2020 have been announced at a virtual event in Accra.

Among the winners of the 10th edition of the Ghana Movie Awards were Van Vicker, Bernard Aduse-Poku, and Roselyn Ngissah.

The movie ‘Heroes of Africa’ and its players were the biggest winners.

Check the full list of winners of the Ghana Movie Awards 2020 below:

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bernard Aduse-Poku — Heroes of Africa

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Van Vicker — Heroes of Africa

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Habiba Sinare — 18

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Roselyn Ngissah — Ogbozo
Michelle Attoh – Fix Us

SOUND EDITING AND MIXING
Fix us — Bernie Anti

DIRECTING
Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin

VISUAL EFFECTS
18 — Kobby Okyere

EDITING
Ogbozo — Solomon Tamakloe

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Fix Us — John Passah

COSTUME & WARDROBE
Heroes of Africa — George Atobrah

MAKE-UP & HAIRSTYLING
Heroes of Africa — Zion Train

PRODUCTION DESIGN
Heroes of Africa — Bismark Gyamerah

MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG
Ogbozo — Blakk Rasta

MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE
Fix Us — Berni Anti

BEST ACTOR – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Sam Dede — Foreigners God

BEST ACTRESS – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Temi Otedola – Citation

BEST MOVIE – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Citation — Kunle Afolayan

BEST SHORT FILM
Wrong One — Kobby Maxwell

BEST ANIMATION MOVIE
ILL-MINE — Divine Jones

DISCOVERY
Irene Logah — Fix Us

WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Fix Us — Pascal Amanfo

BEST PICTURE
Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin, Matilda Asare

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

