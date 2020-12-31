Winners of Ghana Movie Awards 2020 – See Full List
The winners of Ghana Movie Awards 2020 have been announced at a virtual event in Accra.
Among the winners of the 10th edition of the Ghana Movie Awards were Van Vicker, Bernard Aduse-Poku, and Roselyn Ngissah.
The movie ‘Heroes of Africa’ and its players were the biggest winners.
Check the full list of winners of the Ghana Movie Awards 2020 below:
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bernard Aduse-Poku — Heroes of Africa
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Van Vicker — Heroes of Africa
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Habiba Sinare — 18
A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Roselyn Ngissah — Ogbozo
Michelle Attoh – Fix Us
SOUND EDITING AND MIXING
Fix us — Bernie Anti
DIRECTING
Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin
VISUAL EFFECTS
18 — Kobby Okyere
EDITING
Ogbozo — Solomon Tamakloe
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Fix Us — John Passah
COSTUME & WARDROBE
Heroes of Africa — George Atobrah
MAKE-UP & HAIRSTYLING
Heroes of Africa — Zion Train
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Heroes of Africa — Bismark Gyamerah
MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG
Ogbozo — Blakk Rasta
MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE
Fix Us — Berni Anti
BEST ACTOR – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Sam Dede — Foreigners God
BEST ACTRESS – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Temi Otedola – Citation
BEST MOVIE – AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Citation — Kunle Afolayan
BEST SHORT FILM
Wrong One — Kobby Maxwell
BEST ANIMATION MOVIE
ILL-MINE — Divine Jones
DISCOVERY
Irene Logah — Fix Us
WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Fix Us — Pascal Amanfo
BEST PICTURE
Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin, Matilda Asare
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
