Winners of Ghana Movie Awards 2020 – See Full List

The winners of Ghana Movie Awards 2020 have been announced at a virtual event in Accra.

Among the winners of the 10th edition of the Ghana Movie Awards were Van Vicker, Bernard Aduse-Poku, and Roselyn Ngissah.

The movie ‘Heroes of Africa’ and its players were the biggest winners.

Check the full list of winners of the Ghana Movie Awards 2020 below:

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bernard Aduse-Poku — Heroes of Africa

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Van Vicker — Heroes of Africa

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Habiba Sinare — 18

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Roselyn Ngissah — Ogbozo

Michelle Attoh – Fix Us

SOUND EDITING AND MIXING

Fix us — Bernie Anti

DIRECTING

Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin

VISUAL EFFECTS

18 — Kobby Okyere

EDITING

Ogbozo — Solomon Tamakloe

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Fix Us — John Passah

COSTUME & WARDROBE

Heroes of Africa — George Atobrah

MAKE-UP & HAIRSTYLING

Heroes of Africa — Zion Train

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Heroes of Africa — Bismark Gyamerah

MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG

Ogbozo — Blakk Rasta

MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE

Fix Us — Berni Anti

BEST ACTOR – AFRICAN COLLABORATION

Sam Dede — Foreigners God

BEST ACTRESS – AFRICAN COLLABORATION

Temi Otedola – Citation

BEST MOVIE – AFRICAN COLLABORATION

Citation — Kunle Afolayan

BEST SHORT FILM

Wrong One — Kobby Maxwell

BEST ANIMATION MOVIE

ILL-MINE — Divine Jones

DISCOVERY

Irene Logah — Fix Us

WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Fix Us — Pascal Amanfo

BEST PICTURE

Heroes of Africa — Frank Fiifi Gharbin, Matilda Asare

