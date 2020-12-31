Hajia Bintu drops Last Photos of 2020 | Goes Motivational

Hajia Bintu has shared her last photos of the year 2020 ahead of the New Year.

The Ghanaian brand influencer goes a bit more motivational in her post.

Hajia Bintu shared: “You will survive, please don’t give up on your self.”

The Ghanaian TikTok star’s post comes amidst a 2020 that also ushered in the COVID-19 pandemic.

She shares the photos that was shot at the beaches of Accra.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

