Hajia Bintu drops Last Photos of 2020 | Goes Motivational
Hajia Bintu has shared her last photos of the year 2020 ahead of the New Year.
The Ghanaian brand influencer goes a bit more motivational in her post.
Hajia Bintu shared: “You will survive, please don’t give up on your self.”
The Ghanaian TikTok star’s post comes amidst a 2020 that also ushered in the COVID-19 pandemic.
She shares the photos that was shot at the beaches of Accra.
Check Hajia Bintu‘s last photos of 2020 out!
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
