Ghana Music Awards Call for 2021 Nominations Entry

The Ghana Music Awards 2021 nominations entry has been opened ahead of the main event in few months.

Organisers Charterhouse Ghana announced the opening of entries on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Musicians with works released between Wednesday, January 1, 2020 and Thursday, December 31, 2020 are eligible.

To submit entries for the 22nd edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards, visit entry.ghanamusicawards.com.

It is opened till Wednesday, February 15, 2021.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

