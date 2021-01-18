Young Girl Ama Broni Dies while Tw£klng Nak’d on Stage

A young lady identified as Ama Broni has died while dancing on stage during a street carnival in Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

She was performing at the HF Family Street Carnival held in Budumburam on Saturday, January 16, 2020.

Eventually, some young men tried to ‘finger’ Ama Broni who, during her performance took off the shorts she was wearing, leaving only a skimpy white T-shirt on.

According to Angel FM, in an attempt to run away from these hungry boys, she fell off stage, got electrocuted and died instantly.

Prior to the street carnival, Ama Broni was seen in a video advertising the programme.

