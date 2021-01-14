Kim Yo Han is Endorsement Model for ‘The North Face’

WEi’s Kim Yo Han has been selected as an endorsement model for the activewear brand ‘The North Face’ in Korea!

During the 2021 spring/summer season, Kim Yo Han will be promoting ‘The North Face‘s ‘White Label’ series. As many fans know, Kim Yo Han was formerly a National representative candidate taekwondo athlete, before he switched career paths to music. You can bet he knows all about comfortable activewear!

Meanwhile, Kim Yo Han is currently starring as the male lead of the Kakao TV original series ‘A Love So Beautiful’.





Source: allkpop.com

