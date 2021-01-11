Mark on Yaa Jackson’s Skin creates Plastic Surgery Rumors — SEE PHOTOS

Yaa Jackson has in recent past flourished into an even more lovely figure.

One of the areas of her figures that has been one of the side of attraction is her haunch.

Yaa Jackson has severally been accused of enhancing her body, however, she has not reacted to this.

In the latest photos shared by the Ghanaian actress-turn-musician, a mark on her skin has generated rumors of plastic surgery.

These are followers / fans of the Ghanaian actress-turn-musician and most of them aired their reactions on her post.

Some of the comments on Yaa Jackson‘s post which has generated the surgery rumors are:

@kojo_eraser commented: “Your th*gh looks to be operated 😥”

@kisaac22 also stated “that’s an incision mark on your th*gh. Wat was it for”

@dela_li990 mentioned that “I see ur lyposuction scars”

In January 2020, a photo shared by Yaa Jackson also gave rise to similar comments.

Some of her fans pointed also pointed this out once again.

@kumasi_bruno_mars wrote: “Wo to ay3 ak3se3 paaa ooo”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments