Yaa Jackson Takes On Pastors

Ghanaian singer Yaa Jackson has called on pastors to top putting fear in people.

Her comment comes in the wake of her rampant postings on social media which has been condemned by many.

According to the ‘Under Ocean’ singer, although she believes there is evil spirit, pastors should not amplify negativities.

Yaa Jackson has since called on people to “stop depending too much on pastors [because] they are also humans.”

She wrote: When will some of the pastors stop putting fear in the individuals 🗣🗣🗣

Always talking about negative stuffs (death, accident, evil spirit) and all that

There’s evil spirit but I believe and have faith that they can’t take over my life.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

It about time pastors stop 🛑 putting fear in Us 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

🛑 Stop depending too much on pastors they are also humans 👊🏽🗣🗣

READ ALSO: Obour Cuts off Dreadlocks for New Hairstyle

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments