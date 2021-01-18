KNUST Student Needs £150,000 for Life-saving Surgery

Rita Adjoa Tawiah Abodoh, a 4th year medical student from KNUST who has been diagnosed with a malignant tumor needs £150,000 for a life-saving surgery.

According to her father, Philip Kobina Abodoh, doctors have confirmed the tumor in the right pelvic bone of Rita.

The surgery procedure will involve the removal of the affected pelvic bone and replacement with a prosthesis.

A message shared on Twitter reads: ” A 4th year medical student from KNUST has been diagnosed with a malignant tumor in her right pelvic bone and needs your help to raise funds for the surgery. The estimated cost is £150,000. Please send any donation to 0555466766—Philip Kobina Abodoh

Please help 🙏🏾.”

Rita, 21, had to defer her training this month in search of treatment.

It all began with a intermittent to severe knee pain during the last quarter of 2020.

