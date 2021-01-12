VIDEO: Bulldog’s Statement about Akufo-Addo that Got Him Arrested

Artiste manager Bulldog has been arrested by the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) for alleged words of threat against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The manager of Shatta Wale was arrested in Adabraka on Monday, January 11, 2021 in the afternoon.

Reports also reveal that he was handcuffed and whisked away in a Toyota V8 car.

He made this statement on Saturday on the United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on UTV Ghana.

During the QnA session with the host, Bulldog mentioned that monies owed by Menzgold will be disbursed to customers, else Nana Akufo-Addo won’t finish his second 4-year term.

When Afia Schwarzenegger interjected, he told her to shut up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlugTimes.com 🇬🇭 (@plugtimeshq)

A

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlugTimes.com 🇬🇭 (@plugtimeshq)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments