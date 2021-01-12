VIDEO: Wendy Shay is Going Through Trauma — Keche Joshua claims

Keche Andrew, member of Ghanaian music duo Keche has reacted to Wendy Shay’s recent rant on social media.

According to him Wendy Shay is going through a lot; an experience which could well be connected to emotional trauma.

Keche Joshua‘s comment follows the ‘Steve Wonder’ hitmaker’s reaction to Delay’s recent comments about her physique and Instagram brouhaha.

This is what Keche Joshua says about Wendy Shay:

During Wendy‘s live video, she however noted that she is OK with her growth at the moment.

She also talks about why she unfollowed everyone on Instagram including her manager Bullet, labelmate Kiki Marley, and TV personality Delay.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

