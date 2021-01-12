Ahuofe Patri replies Critics with Skin Glowing Photos

Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri has replied critics with very beautiful photos of herself.

Real name Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, her skin glows in the photos she has shared on social media.

The Ghanaian brand influencer rocks a 2-piece swimsuit with her iconic coloured hair [green this time], and red glasses to match.

In the photos sighted, she kneels on a sofa, while the other she sits on the deck of a swimming with her legs in the water.

Check her out:

In recent past, Ahuofe Patri has been on the ‘chopping board’ of many entertainment fanatics.

While some have chastized her of a somewhat deteriorating figure, others have eulogized her for standing for who she wants to be.

And these photos, of course, serve as a perfect reply to her naysayers.







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

