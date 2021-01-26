Wisa Greid to Marry Girlfriend Annabell on January 28

Musician Wisa Greid is set to marry his girlfriend Annabell Nyamekye Twum also known as Bellaa Tee.

Real name Eugene Nii Amon Ashie, Wisa Greid‘s wedding / marriage ceremony with Annabell takes place on Thursday, January 27, 2020.

The nuptials is a strictly by invitation ceremony and it will be held at Coastal Estate on the Spintex Road in Accra.

READ ALSO: Maiden African Wedding Makers Award Launches on January 26

Annabell is a Canada-based Ghanaian musician with the stage name Bellaa Tee.

Both Wisa Greid and Bellaa Tee are on the Havana Time Muzik record label.

Both Annabell and the “Ekikime” hitmaker have dated for sometime now and they have decided to take their relationship to another level.

The wedding is expected to witness the presence of their colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments