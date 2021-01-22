Nana Abena Korkor’s Stimulating Dance is All You Need to See Today

Mental health advocate Nana Abena Korkor Addo has shown that she can also hit the dance floor in style.

The co-host of TV3 Ladies Circle show on Thursday, shared a video of herself dancing in her room.

Nana Abena Korkor is one of the lively persons on social media.

In the video, she is seen dancing Patoranking‘s “Suh Different” song.

Watch her dance in the video below:

No be Abena Korkor that? She can dance o!🔥😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/RkVu4dr6j2 — Yaw Plug (@YawPlug_GH) January 22, 2021

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

