WATCH: Date Rush Season 4, Episode 4

You are watching Date Rush season 4, episode/week 4 of the popular matchmaking reality show.

It’s another sizzling episode of Date Rush with Giovani Caleb as the host, and Anita Akua Akuffo as co-host. Fatima and Rose return this time.

Enjoy the show below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments