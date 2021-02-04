Entertainment

Lil Uzi Vert gets New $24 Million Diamond Implant in Forehead – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com February 4, 2021
Lil Uzi Vert face diamond

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert has had a successful implant of a diamond in his forehead.

Reliable information available reveal it is worth $24 million.

The implant makes him look like Marvel‘s character Vision.

According to Lil Uzi Vert, he could die if it is not removed the right way.

Lil Uzi Vert face diamond

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close