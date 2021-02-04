Lil Uzi Vert gets New $24 Million Diamond Implant in Forehead – VIDEO

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert has had a successful implant of a diamond in his forehead.

Reliable information available reveal it is worth $24 million.

The implant makes him look like Marvel‘s character Vision.

According to Lil Uzi Vert, he could die if it is not removed the right way.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

