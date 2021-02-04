Fire Destroys Properties at Madina Social Welfare — VIDEO

Fire has gutted properties located in the Madina Social Welfare area of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District of the Greater Accra Region.

The inferno began in the late hours of Wednesday, February 3, 2020.

The Madina Social Welfare fire gutted a carpentry workshop and a two-storey Golden Angel Nursery School building.

Eye-witnesses allege the fire started from the carpentry workshop before moving to the nearby facility.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene.

No casualty was recorded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlugTimes.com 🇬🇭 (@plugtimeshq)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments