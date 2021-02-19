Entertainment

Meet Franca: The Actress Lighting Up Likeee / Akabenezer, and Kyekyeku’s Skits — PHOTOS

Budding Ghanaian actress Franca is gaining some level of attention, following her appearance in some latest skits.

In the short comedy videos which sees Ras Nene play the character of Likeee and Akabenezer, Franca has also been the midas touch.

Aside her unique craft, the actress has been on the lips of many Ghanaians.

Today, PlugTimes publishes some still images of the Ghanaian actress who is gradually gaining prominence.

Franca Actress Likeee Akabenezer Kyekyeku Skits comedy videos
