Meet Franca: The Actress Lighting Up Likeee / Akabenezer, and Kyekyeku’s Skits — PHOTOS

Budding Ghanaian actress Franca is gaining some level of attention, following her appearance in some latest skits.

In the short comedy videos which sees Ras Nene play the character of Likeee and Akabenezer, Franca has also been the midas touch.

Aside her unique craft, the actress has been on the lips of many Ghanaians.

Today, PlugTimes publishes some still images of the Ghanaian actress who is gradually gaining prominence.

Check Franca out:

















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments