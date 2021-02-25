VIDEOS: Zylofon Music acquires 3 Newly Customized Expensive Cars for their Musicians

It appears all is very well at the camp of Zylofon Music even though the CEO of the company has his own problems currently.

Earlier today, three of the musicians signed onto the Zylofon Music Record Label were seen cruising in brand new 2021 customized expensive cars.

In a video sighted online, Obibini, Akiyana, and Tiisha were captured driving into the premises of Zylofon Media for an interview on Zylofon FM with Sammy Flex on the Showbiz Agenda show in their new cars.

While Obibini pulled up in a luxurious Porsche Panamera, Tiisha and Akiyana were also seen in Benz and BMW cars respectively.

Just as expected, the three musicians were beaming with smiles as they stepped out of the cars and made their way to the studios of Zylofon FM.

On the other hand, however, some of the aggrieved customers of Menzgold have been reacting angrily online because they feel Nana Appiah Mensah is using ‘their’ money to sponsor his artists.

Watch the videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

