Police Finally Shuts Down LGBTQ+ Office in Kwabenya — VIDEOS

An LGBTQ+ office in Kwabenya has been closed down by officers of the Ghana Police Service.

It was shut down in the morning of Wednesday, February 24, 2021 following a public outcry.

This comes a day after news went viral that a facility in the community is being used to serve the activities of its members.

It always comes after the Traditional Council of the area threatened to burnt down the place.

A look into the facility shows a bold painting of the rainbow colours at an area which looks like a reception.

There are also sights of beds within the facility.

Check the video out:

LGBTQI office in Kwabenya closed down by Ghana police officers #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/nkyCzuBbDg — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 24, 2021

According to the landlord of the facility, Dr. Gyabaah Owusu who is based in Kumasi, he rented it out to a group who initially posed as NGO promoting health with funding from Sweden.

However, when issues about LGBTQ+ skyrocketed in Ghana recently he probed further and he was told its a community that promotes the people of colours.

He then called the National Security, Kwabenya Police Commander, etc. and led the team to the facility.

According to him it is not the reason they came for the house and his facility can’t be used for such act.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments