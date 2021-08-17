AFCON 2021 Draw: All You Need To Know

The AFCON 2021 draw has been held by CAF at Yaounde, Cameroon amid some tight group pairings.

Twenty four (24) teams have been grouped into six (6) groups of four (4) each.

This comes ahead of the tournament which will be played next year in Cameroon.

Check the draw out:

AFCON 2021 – GROUP A

Cameroon

Burkina Faso

Ethiopia

Cape Verde

AFCON 2021 – GROUP B

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Guinea

Malawi

AFCON 2021 – GROUP C

Morocco

Ghana

Comoros

Gabon

AFCON 2021 – GROUP D

Nigeria

Egypt

Sudan

Guina-Bissau

AFCON 2021 – GROUP E

Algeria

Sierra Leone

Equatorial Guinea

Côte d’Ivoire

AFCON 2021 – GROUP F

Tunisia

Mali

Mauritania

Gambia

