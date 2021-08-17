AFCON 2021 Draw: All You Need To Know

PlugTimes.com August 17, 2021
The AFCON 2021 draw has been held by CAF at Yaounde, Cameroon amid some tight group pairings.

Twenty four (24) teams have been grouped into six (6) groups of four (4) each.

This comes ahead of the tournament which will be played next year in Cameroon.

Check the draw out:

AFCON 2021 – GROUP A

Cameroon
Burkina Faso
Ethiopia
Cape Verde

AFCON 2021 – GROUP B

Senegal
Zimbabwe
Guinea
Malawi

AFCON 2021 – GROUP C

Morocco
Ghana
Comoros
Gabon

AFCON 2021 – GROUP D

Nigeria
Egypt
Sudan
Guina-Bissau

AFCON 2021 – GROUP E

Algeria
Sierra Leone
Equatorial Guinea
Côte d’Ivoire

AFCON 2021 – GROUP F

Tunisia
Mali
Mauritania
Gambia

