Ghana DJ Awards 2021 Winners – See Full List

The Ghana DJ Awards 2021 (GDA) winners have been announced at an august ceremony held in Accra on Saturday night.

Among the winners of the GDA 2021 include DJ Kaxtro, DJ Xpliph, DJ MJ, and DJ Vyrusky who won the ultimate ‘DJ of the Year’ award.

The event which celebrates excellence in disc jockeying in Ghana saw performances from Kwabena Kwabena, D-Black, KiDi and many more.

See the full list of winners at the Ghana DJ Awards 2021 below:

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Abeiku Sarkcess

BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE

DJ Vyrusky

BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE

DJ Kaxtro

BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE

DJ Tobilo

ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph for Mr Drew

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Tality

MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Rampage

PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge (Accra)

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Dials GH

YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Switch Ghana

RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr. Kaxtro – Ultimate FM (Kumasi)

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

Frank Kwabena Owusu

HIGHLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

Oyoko Dehye Kofi ( Accra FM)

AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Shark

REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR

King Lagazee

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

‘Cups & Bass (Afrobeats & Asakaa)’ by DJ Loft & Kojo Manuel

DJs’ SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Touch It’ by KiDi

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ MJ

FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Ohemaa Woyeje

DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

‘The Unstoppable’ DJ Sly ft. Fameye

RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Papa Bills

VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (GHANAIAN)

DJ Mixmaster Berto (USA)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Paul Ankrah (B’lei)

Until the next edition, it is congratulations from all of us at PlugTimes.com to the winners.

The annual Ghana DJ Awards is powered by the Merqury Republic.

