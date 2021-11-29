SEE THIS! Wendy Shay’s Wild Twerking Video Will Make You Hide Your Man Now

PlugTimes.com November 29, 2021
Wendy Shay dance waist twerk

Across the globe, entertainers try as much as possible to entertain their fans.

While off stage, some go the extra mile to keep their fans up close and personal to what they are up to.

In Ghana, this is applicable, however, only a few make it happen when they are not on stage performing.

One person who is active in this is Ghanaian singer and Rufftown Records act Wendy Shay.

SEE PHOTOS: MzBel looks Fresh and Lovely in Short Hairstyle

She always finds ways to entertain her fans and she has replicated this.

Wendy Shay is sighted in video twerking as she promotes her latest single.

She is seen in an orange coloured one-piece swimsuit while she wraps her waist with a white cloth.

This comes barely a week after hosting a successful Live X’Perience Concert in Accra.

Check her out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Didi Ekanem house home lagos fire

Didi Ekanem loses Lagos Home to Fire – VIDEO

November 29, 2021
King Promise Wizkid made in lagos concert o2 arena

VIDEO: King Promise joins Wizkid as He Shuts Down O2 Arena | See that Heartwarming Intro

November 29, 2021
Stonebwoy replies Rocky Dawuni Grammys nomination

Stonebwoy slams Rocky Dawuni over ‘GRAMMYs Nomination’ Remarks

November 28, 2021
MzBel short hairstyle

MzBel looks Fresh and Lovely in Short Hairstyle – SEE PHOTOS

November 28, 2021
Back to top button
Close