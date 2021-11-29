SEE THIS! Wendy Shay’s Wild Twerking Video Will Make You Hide Your Man Now

Across the globe, entertainers try as much as possible to entertain their fans.

While off stage, some go the extra mile to keep their fans up close and personal to what they are up to.

In Ghana, this is applicable, however, only a few make it happen when they are not on stage performing.

One person who is active in this is Ghanaian singer and Rufftown Records act Wendy Shay.

She always finds ways to entertain her fans and she has replicated this.

Wendy Shay is sighted in video twerking as she promotes her latest single.

She is seen in an orange coloured one-piece swimsuit while she wraps her waist with a white cloth.

This comes barely a week after hosting a successful Live X’Perience Concert in Accra.

Check her out:

Wendy Shay breaking waist already pic.twitter.com/yKIosjmuIB — 2022 Budget (@YawPlug_GH) November 29, 2021

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com