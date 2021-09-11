SA actress Tebogo Thobejane ‘tasting Just Like Candy’ – Check Her Out!

PlugTimes.com September 11, 2021
Tebogo Thobejane

Tebogo Thobejane continues to leave indelible mark in the world of fashion and style.

The ‘Muvhango’ actress stated last month that she “tastes just like candy” and she reaffirms this this bold statement.

The South African influencer dons an ivory long sleeve dress on top of a faded blue denim jeans shorts and she looks exactly what she says, she is — just like candy.

READ ALSO: STUBBORN! Yaa Jackson gets Wild Tattoo

Tebogo Thobejane also rocks a long blonde curly hair, an army blue cap and a 5′ heels to match.

She also flaunts a little more skin and her iconic smile.

She is a film graduate, businesswoman, and one of the few stars who took part in the erstwhile Silhouette Challenge.

Check her out:

Tebogo Thobejane

Tebogo Thobejane

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Sap Media Sheer Publishing partnership deal

Sap Media signs Partnership Deals with Sheer Publishing and South African Music Rights Organisation

September 10, 2021
Minalyn baby bump photo Zionfelix

Minalyn’s Baby Bump Photo with Zionfelix Pops Up | Causes Stir- MUST SEE

September 9, 2021
Yaa Jackson tattoo

STUBBORN! Yaa Jackson gets New Tattoo around her Th!ghs & A$$ – SEE PHOTOS

September 8, 2021
Afia Schwarzenegger Ayisha Modi

Every Junky has Yellow Teeth – Afia Schwar jabs Ayisha Modi Again

September 7, 2021
Back to top button
Close