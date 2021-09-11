SA actress Tebogo Thobejane ‘tasting Just Like Candy’ – Check Her Out!

Tebogo Thobejane continues to leave indelible mark in the world of fashion and style.

The ‘Muvhango’ actress stated last month that she “tastes just like candy” and she reaffirms this this bold statement.

The South African influencer dons an ivory long sleeve dress on top of a faded blue denim jeans shorts and she looks exactly what she says, she is — just like candy.

READ ALSO: STUBBORN! Yaa Jackson gets Wild Tattoo

Tebogo Thobejane also rocks a long blonde curly hair, an army blue cap and a 5′ heels to match.

She also flaunts a little more skin and her iconic smile.

She is a film graduate, businesswoman, and one of the few stars who took part in the erstwhile Silhouette Challenge.

Check her out:

⦿

