Police Arrest Rev. Owusu Bempah, 3 Others

PlugTimes.com September 13, 2021
Rev Owusu Bempah Arrest

Police arrest Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and three (3) others for attacking police officers at his church premises on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The three (3) others include Michael Boateng, Fredrick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum, where as two (2) suspects are on the run.

The Police is detaining the Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International and the others over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, brandishing of a weapon, and assault on police officers.

READ ALSO:  Osu KFC Robbery Foiled

In a statement signed by the Ag. DG, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, the suspects are currently in custody and will appear before the court on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The Ghana Police Service have assured the general public that impartial investigations shall continue in this matter.

Rev Owusu Bempah Arrest

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Daniel legon l 400 student dead

Final Year Legon Student Dies a Day to His Final Paper

September 10, 2021
Osu KFC robbery

Osu KFC Robbery foiled by Ghana Police

September 8, 2021
Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards 2021 ATEA nominees nominations

Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) 2021 Nominees Announced | See List

September 6, 2021
Yanusa Ranatu nysc member deliver birth baby

Corps Member delivers Baby Boy at Bayelsa NYSC Orientation Camp

September 4, 2021
Back to top button
Close