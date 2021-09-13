Police Arrest Rev. Owusu Bempah, 3 Others

Police arrest Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and three (3) others for attacking police officers at his church premises on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The three (3) others include Michael Boateng, Fredrick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum, where as two (2) suspects are on the run.

The Police is detaining the Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International and the others over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, brandishing of a weapon, and assault on police officers.

In a statement signed by the Ag. DG, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, the suspects are currently in custody and will appear before the court on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The Ghana Police Service have assured the general public that impartial investigations shall continue in this matter.

