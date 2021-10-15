Patapaa Insults Sarkodie, Mum and Wife | Says He Won’t Apologize – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com October 15, 2021
Patapaa insults sarkodie mum wife tracy sarkcess

Patapaa continues to vent his anger on Sarkodie, an action he has resorted to for some months now.

This comes after Sarkodie used a line in his rap which tends to bring down the brand Patapaa.

In a latest interview with Bryt TV, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker goes on his usual firing spree and again, Sarkodie is at the receiving end.

Patapaa insults the rapper’s wife Tracy Sarkcess stating that she should have advised her husband to delete that line from his verse.

According to him, this is because she sleeps on the same bed with her husband.

The Pa2pa soldiers boss goes on to cast aspersions on the personality of the Sarkodie‘s mother as well.

When asked to apologize, he replies ‘no’.

Patapaa was recently on Zylofon FM and Angel FM both in Accra, and similar actions happened.

He is currently out with his single ‘Haters’ which features Wendy Shay.

Sarkodie has till today not reacted to Patapaa‘s rants.

Patapaa insults sarkodie mum wife tracy sarkcess

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
